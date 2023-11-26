HamberMenu
Liquor menace: Police raid hotels and dhabas in Anantapur

November 26, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police conducted flash raids at various lodges and dhabas all over the district on Saturday night, which continued till Sunday morning.

Superintendent of Police (SP) K.K.N Anburajan told the media here that the objective of the raids was to prevent illegal consumption of liquor. As part of the illegal liquor control and enforcement drive, special police teams were formed to conduct these raids.

Mr. Anburajan said that the sale and consumption of liquor was prohibited in hotels and dhabas, he warned the police would take strict action against those violating orders. He further appealed to the public to inform the police about the smuggling of Karnataka-made liquor anywhere in Anantapur.

