‘Liquor deaths’: TDP members disrupt proceedings in Legislative Council

V. Raghavendra March 25, 2022 20:15 IST

Eight of them suspended on the last day of the Budget session

The last day’s deliberations in the Budget session of the Legislative Council on Friday were marred by protests by the TDP members against the government’s claim that the deaths reported from Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district were natural, and their eventual suspension. As the TDP MLCs went into the well of the House, held placards, and displayed ‘mangalasutrams’, alleging that several women had lost their husbands after they consumed cheap liquor, Chairman K. Moshenu Raju suspended eight of them. In the post-lunch session, the A.P. Appropriation Bills were introduced by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, which were declared as passed by Mr. Moshenu Raju. Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy (Panchayat Raj & Rural Development) and A. Suresh (Education) answered questions about pensions and infrastructure in schools, and other related issues. The Council was later adjourned sine die.



