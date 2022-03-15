Andhra Pradesh: Liquor consumption on roadside in Vijayawada irks locals, commuters

Tipplers using Moghalrajpuram rock-cut cave for their activities

People consuming alcohol on the roadside causing severe inconvenience to pedestrians and locals including college students at Moghalrajpuram cave, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Commuters on the busy A.S. Rama Rao Road (Five route) in Moghalrajopuram are being subjected to a horrid sight of late, as they pass by the historic Moghalrajpuram rock-cut cave near Siddhartha Junction.

Scores of tipplers have been allegedly brazenly using the cave park's compound wall facing the busy Five route as a bar table while reportedly consuming liquor soon after purchasing it at the state-run liquor shop located a few feet away.

Unchecked by the officials concerned, the consumption of liquor in full public view by men has been going on every day causing major inconvenience to pedestrians and locals of Siddhartha Nagar and Moghalrajpuram area (Boyapati Madhavara Rao street).

"It has become a major nuisance in our area as many men stand here and consume liquor every day. It is surprising how officials could let this happen in an area where there are residential colonies and educational institutions and on a road which is used by lakhs of people every day," said K. John, a local.

Tipplers also leave a lot of trash, including liquor bottles and disposable glasses, on roadside.

People in a few other areas of the city also face a similar situation as tipplers tend to consume liquor in the open after purchasing it from liquor stores.