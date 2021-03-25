Liquor consumption in State has come down by 50%: Minister

‘TDP government had seen liquor more as a revenue earner’

The efforts being made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to bring down liquor consumption in the State is paying dividends, according to Home Minister M. Sucharitha.

Addressing an awareness meeting organised by the Madyapana Vimochana Prachara Committee(MVPC) here on Thursday, Ms. Sucharitha said liquor consumption had come down by 50% during the last 22 months.

The YSRCP government was successful in curbing the belt shops that were rampant during the TDP term, she said.

“The TDP government had seen liquor more as a revenue earner, and ruined the lives of the common people,” she alleged.

She appealed to those addicted to liquor and drugs to make best use of the de-addiction centres set up at the district hospitals.

Committee chairman P. Lakshman Reddy said the government was committed to making the State liquor-free in phases.

Toll-free number

People could register their complaints by calling the toll-free number 14500 on issues relating to alcohol and drugs.

District Collector Pola Bhaskar said studies conducted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) showed that those who pick up the habit in their adolescence in a casual manner become addicts over a period. “Students should eschew drugs and other vices, and concentrate on their studies for a bright career,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said the police, in coordination with the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), was acting tough to curb the flow of illicit liquor.

The Prakasam police had cracked swiftly the case relating to the death of labourers after consuming hand sanitiser during the lockdown period in the Kurichedu area by raiding the manufacturing units outside the State, he said.