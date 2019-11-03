‘Liquor consumption came down by 27% in October’

Liquor consumption in the State has come down considerably in October compared to the corresponding month last year and with it the sales have gone southward. During the TDP regime, liquor shops which were supposed to only sell alcoholic drinks, used to operate as bars also but it became a thing of the past with the scrapping of the permit room system.

About 32.284 lakh cases of liquor were sold in October 2018 and it came down to 23.601 lakh cases now, which is approximately 27% fall, according to data furnished by the A.P. Beverages Corporation Limited (APBCL).

As far as beer is concerned, sales in October 2018 stood at 23.863 lakh cases and it dropped to 10.405 lakh cases this year. The YSRCP government got 880 liquor shops closed and it has been able to restrict sales from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Besides, the crackdown on belt shops by the police and excise departments in the rural areas yielded the desired results. A close watch is being kept by the village secretaries and volunteers to curb the menace. The government is taking all necessary steps for achieving its ultimate goal which is to impose total prohibition, the release stated.