Liquor, cash, jewellery and freebies, all worth ₹100 crore, seized so far in Andhra Pradesh, says Chief Electoral Officer

April 11, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MADDIPADU (PRAKASAM DIST.)

Liquor, cash, jewellery, freebies and other valuables, all worth about ₹100 crore, have been seized in Andhra Pradesh since March 16, according to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena.

The CEO inspected the check-posts at Gundlapalli and Patha Singarayakonda in Prakasam district on April 11 (Thursday), and monitored the checking of vehicles on the Nellore-Prakasam district border.

He directed the officers to check all the vehicles moving suspiciously on the inter-State and district borders.

District Election Officer A.S. Dinesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police Garud Sumit Sunil explained about the seizures made at various points in the last 25 days.

Mr. Meena interacted with the staff at the check-posts, verified the records and entries of seizures made, and observed the CCTV camera footages.

Mr. Meena said he would inspect the check-posts at Nellore and Tirupati in the next couple of days.

Joint Collector R. Gopala Krishna, Kodapi Assembly constituency Returning Officer Kumar, Kandukur Sub-Collector Vidyadhari, and Kavali Revenue Divisional Officer Nayak were present.