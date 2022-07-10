Liquor bottles worth 2 cr. destroyed in Kurnool

The Kurnool Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Saturday destroyed Indian Made Foreign Liquor, worth ₹2 crore, that was illegally brought into the district and seized by the bureau.

Kurnool Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, while supervising the destruction of the liquor bottles on the road between Panchalingala and E. Tandrapadu villages, close to the Railway Bridge, complimented the SEB staff on putting in the efforts and asked them to continue their good work and ensure that there was no smuggling of liquor or brewing of illicitly distilled liquor.

Around 66,000 bottles of liquor were seized in the 2021-22 financial year, said SEB in charge Additional SP Prasad. The Excise Superintendent Rajasekhar and SEB Station Circle Inspector Satyanarayana were also present on the occasion