Lion’s share of civic body posts given to weaker sections, minorities: Sajjala

‘A.P. gave them more priority than any other State in the country’

Weaker sections, women and minorities were given priority in the selection of mayors and chairpersons of the civic bodies, Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said.

About 78% of the total seats, which is more than the relevant norms, were allotted to them in tune with the YSRCP government’s policy, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy told the media here on Thursday.

Of the total 86 posts of Mayor and Chairperson, 40 were given to the BCs and 12 for minorities. Women were allotted 52 posts on the whole.

“It is a record that the BCs have been given more priority in Andhra Pradesh than in the so-called BC States, or by any other State government in the country,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy observed.

“The TDP government had used the BCs like a vote bank. On the contrary, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given due recognition to the weaker sections in conformity to his observation that the BCs are ‘Backbone Classes’ in reality,” he said.

Mydukur issue

On Mydukur Municipality, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the YSRCP, with the support of the ex officio members, could win the chairperson post because the JSP councillor stood neutral.

“We have not misused power anywhere. The Chief Minister has made it clear that there should be no abuse of power in Tadipatri and Mydukur. We will abide by the people’s mandate,” he added.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy stated that the YSRCP had received a landslide victory in the ULB elections because Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy redefined welfare and development by taking governance to the grassroots-level.

On the ZPTC and MPTC polls, he urged the SEC to conduct them at the earliest as there were no legal issues, and advised him cancel his leave for the purpose.

He stated that six days were enough to complete the elections. “The State government can then focus on COVID-19 vaccination programme,” he added.