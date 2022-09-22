Linking FPOs and farmers with startups need of the hour, says Collector

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
September 22, 2022 00:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Association for Innovation Development of Entrepreneurship in Agriculture (a-IDEA), a technology business incubator of ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management, Hyderabad, organised a programme for Farmer Producer Organisations, Farmer Producer Companies, farmers and startups in the city on Wednesday.

The programme was aimed at connecting the FPOs, FPCs and the farmers of Andhra Pradesh with the startups supported by a-IDEA, ICAR-NAARM and Youth Engagement Welfare Association (YEWA).

About 18 startups, more than 30 FPOs and 100 farmers from different places attended the programme, a release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the programme, NTR district Collector S. Dilli said linking FPOs and farmers with startups was the need of the hour, and such programmes offered great opportunities to the farmers as well as the startups.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

NABARD’s A.P. general manager N. S. Murthy, CEO of ‘Go Adharita Prakruthi Vyavasaya Darula MACS Ltd.’, Vijayawada, Asha Kiran, a-IDEA CEO S. Senthil Vinayagam, NABARD district development managers, representatives of NGOs and others took part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app