Linking FPOs and farmers with startups need of the hour, says Collector

The Association for Innovation Development of Entrepreneurship in Agriculture (a-IDEA), a technology business incubator of ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management, Hyderabad, organised a programme for Farmer Producer Organisations, Farmer Producer Companies, farmers and startups in the city on Wednesday.

The programme was aimed at connecting the FPOs, FPCs and the farmers of Andhra Pradesh with the startups supported by a-IDEA, ICAR-NAARM and Youth Engagement Welfare Association (YEWA).

About 18 startups, more than 30 FPOs and 100 farmers from different places attended the programme, a release said.

Speaking at the programme, NTR district Collector S. Dilli said linking FPOs and farmers with startups was the need of the hour, and such programmes offered great opportunities to the farmers as well as the startups.

NABARD’s A.P. general manager N. S. Murthy, CEO of ‘Go Adharita Prakruthi Vyavasaya Darula MACS Ltd.’, Vijayawada, Asha Kiran, a-IDEA CEO S. Senthil Vinayagam, NABARD district development managers, representatives of NGOs and others took part.