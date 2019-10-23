Link Express to now run till Kacheguda

The Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Link Express will be delinked from the Hyderabad-Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Express from January 22, 2020, and will run as Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda Express with effect from January 26.

The decision was announced by the Ministry of Railways.

Train 18561 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda Express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 2.50 p.m. with effect from January 26 and will reach Kacheguda at 3.45 a.m. on the next day.

In the return direction, the 18562 Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam Express will leave Kacheguda daily at 11.50 p.m. with effect from January 27 and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 1.30 p.m. the next day, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division G. Suneel Kumar.

These trains will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Madhira, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahbubabab, Kesamudram, Warangal, Kazipet and Malkajgiri.

Composition

This train will have one 2nd AC, three 3rd AC, eight Sleeper Class, four General Class and two Second-class cum-luggage coaches in its composition.