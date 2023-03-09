Link ART services centre for HIV-affected started in Autonagar area

March 09, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Joint Director of Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) Subramanyam on Thursday inaugurated a link Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Centre established at Apollo Tyres Health Care Centre in Autonagar area, by the city-based NGO Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM).

Dr. Subramanyam said that for the first time in the country a link ART centre was set in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode by the APSACS in collaboration with an NGO and a CSR wing of a company.

He said the VMM had established a facility for Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre (FICTC) at Apollo Tyres Health Care Centre in 2017. The new ART services facility would benefit nearly 800 people affected by the HIV in this area, he said, informing that the centre would work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NTR District AIDS Control Officer Usha Rani, J. Kiran Kumar from Apollo Tyres Limited, Dr. Samaram, VMM president B. Keerthi, secretary G. Rashmi and others were present.