Vibrant costumes, glittery jewellery, a flamboyant stage and the grandeur one gets to experience at a Surabhi theatre are only for the show. Once off the stage, the struggle of the artistes of one of India’s largest surviving groups of traditional theatre is all about making ends meet.

The fifth-generation artistes of the family theatre group say that theatre demands big sacrifices and in the end, they are left with only their profession that they can call their own. Even during tours at scenic places like Vizag, the teams have no time to go sightseeing with their family members.

Once we get into the ‘character’ on stage, however, we forget our difficulties. The thoughts of a gloomy future return after we remove the grease paint,” says Nagababu.

Their day begins and ends with practice and rehearsals, they say. The only difference is that they don’t don the grease paint during the rehearsals, unlike the stage performances.

“After our morning cup of coffee, we utilise our free time to hone our skills to make sure we put up the best show for the audience,” says Nagababu, president, Bhanodaya Natya Mandali (Surabhi).

His words reminds one of the famous Hindi song ‘Jeena yaha marna yaha iske siva jaana kaha’ from Raj Kapoor’s film Mera Naam Joker.

Surabhi theatre has its origins in the Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh and the artistes have their origins in Maharashtra. It is said that their ancestors had migrated to Surabhi village in Kadapa district around 140 years ago and that their forefathers were soldiers in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

“Surabhi village was originally called Sorugu and our families initially used to practise leather puppetry. Over time, on the advice of some locals, they took up singing, playing musical instruments and subsequently stage plays.

“The name of our village eventually became Surabhi and our theatre groups also came to be known by that name,” says Mr. Nagababu.

Surabhi theatre became a family tradition and profession for all the members of the families. With families expanding in numbers and size, more groups were formed. Some groups had even migrated to Bhimavaram in West Godavari district and Rayadurgam in Kurnool district.

“In those days, women never performed on stage and men used to don the role of women in the plays. It was only later that women in our families started performing on stage. We do not employ outsiders for the design of the sets, make-up for artistes, vocal support, music or anything else. Almost all our troupe members are adept in all the crafts,” he says.

The Surabhi groups never settle at any place. They camp at a place for a few months, perform in the nearby villages and towns and then shift to a new place for the next few months. In the process, the education of the kids suffered and a majority of children barely finished high school.

However, there was a ray of hope for settlement a couple of decades ago and a Surabhi colony came into existence.

“Over the past few decades, we began settling down and have been going out for short periods to perform at different places and return home as soon as possible to ensure that our children do not remain absent for long from school. During the 1990s, we were allotted 200 houses in Hyderabad by the then Collector Arjuna Rao, husband of renowned Kuchipudi dancer Padma Shri Shoba Naidu. Our colony was named after Surabhi,” Mr. Nagababu says.

Most members have settled in Hyderabad but some groups have settled in Warangal, a tier two city, about 100 km from Hyderabad. Ever since the settlement, there has been a qualitative difference in access to education for our children. There were fewer dropouts and more members in the family becoming graduates, he says.

The troupe was in Visakhapatnam recently to perform for a week at the Kalabharathi Auditorium.

Despite the declining patronage of their craft, the artistes’ determination to keep traditional art alive doesn’t seem to dwindle. The groups dedicate their lives to keeping the tradition alive even as they compete with popular entertainment alternatives like movies and TV.

“We took permission from the school management for a grant of 10 days leave for our children in view of our performances in Vizag. In the past, our children used to drop out of school due to these difficulties but now they are studying up to degree and beyond,” Nagababu said.

Adjustments to the duration of the plays were another challenge for the artistes. With changing times and peoples’ preferences, the Surabhi players also had to compromise on the duration of the plays. With the emergence of a wide variety of entertainment over TV/ OTT and the avenues associated with mobiles, people are understood to have developed a preference for plays with shorter duration.

“In the early days, the plays used to be staged for three-and-a-half hours. With time, the audience began losing the patience to sit through such long plays, and we adapted our shows to suit a two-hour format,” he says.

Diminishing patronage and discouraging returns pose another challenge for the Surabhi. Yet, the artistes are determined to take the tradition forward.

Pushpalatha, 66, the oldest member of Bhanodaya Natya Mandali says, “We want to continue our tradition despite the meagre income. During the 1970s, people used to wait eagerly for us to stage the plays in their villages and towns. In those days there were around 60 companies (theatre groups) but now their number has come down to less than one-tenth of it. We encourage our kids to join the troupes and carry the tradition forward.”

Her four sons and a daughter are all part of the 35-member Bhanodaya Group. Her husband, the late Nageswara Rao, was an expert in all departments of theatre art, and her parents V. Kutumba Rao and Kusumamba were also Surabhi artistes. Renowned film actor late R. Balasarawathi is her maternal aunt.

Despite hardships, the younger generation is willing to learn and practice the art through observation. Unlike in film shoots where one has a chance of having a re-take, theatre needs the artiste to be the best in the single and final shot. The novices in these families observe and learn from the veterans to attain perfection and it’s a continuous process, share says.

For Hari Shiva Bhanu, a student of Class 10 in Surabhi, performing the art while continuing studies and taking it to bigger platforms is the aim. He has performed at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad and has bagged the ‘Bala Teja’ award. He had represented his school by singing Puranic verses at the national level competitions in the school.

“I have been a part of the troupe for the past 15 years. I play the role of some characters, in addition to singing songs. I want to continue my studies while continuing in the profession. I participate in only two to three stage shows a month so that it does not affect my studies,” says Shiva Bhanu.

The number of members in each troupe ranges between 35 and 50. The Department of Culture, Government of India, gives each troupe ₹5 lakh a year. The troupe has to send photos/videos of the plays staged by them during the year. The troupe organiser hopes that the government would increase the amount to enable them to continue their age old tradition.

“The reality shows and serials on TV and the bombardment of social media have taken a heavy toll on theatre shows and they seem to be fading out slowly. Stage artistes, who are solely dependent on their profession for their livelihood are facing innumerable woes,” says P. Bobby Vardhan, former HOD and Dean, the Department of Theatre Arts, Andhra University.

Describing TV serials as: “Feast to the eyes and opium to the mind”, Prof. Bobby Vardhan says: “The stage plays, which were mostly mythological dramas, used to be patronised by the kings in the olden days. In England, even today, Shakespearean plays are staged, irrespective of the turnout of the audience. The audience patronises stage play to this day,” he says.

“The week-long Surabhi dramas staged recently at Kalabharathi (Vizag) were a big hit with people of different age groups, including some youngsters, coming to watch the plays. Thanks to the support of philanthropists, Surabhi plays were staged free of cost, perhaps, for the first time in Vizag. However, many from the audience dropped their donations into the ‘hundis’ kept at the auditorium. A total of ₹1.70 lakh was collected through the hundis during the seven days, which indicates the interest of the people in drama,” says N. Nageswara Rao, a stage artiste and a gold medallist from the Theatre Arts Department of Andhra University.

“The overall cost of staging a Surabhi play will be not less than ₹1 lakh. This is due to the high costs of sets, remuneration of the artistes, their accommodation, food and other incidental expenses. Kalabharathi president M.S.N. Raju had given the auditorium free of cost to the Surabhi artistes. The rent for the auditorium is ₹25,000, a day. Kancharla Atchuta Rao of Upkar Trust bore the food expenses of the artistes and their local support staff, which was ₹1.20 lakh for the 10 days. Noted stage artiste Badamgeer Sai of Vizag bore the accommodation expenses (₹60,000) of the artistes at Ranjani Guest House of Andhra University for the 10 days,” explains Mr. Nageswara Rao.

Amid multiple issues and financial hurdles to continue the traditional art, Surabhi artistes are determined to establish their contrast in the fast-paced multimedia and entertainment avenues. The public patronage is scanty yet they find solace in the fact that there is a section of society that is interested in their art.

Rekhandar Bhanu Prasad, organiser of Bhanodaya Natya Mandali (Surabhi) says, “Due to the poor patronage from the public and minimal support from the government, we are unable to even pay the school fees of children. We want our organisation and art to survive, and are reducing our costs by doing all the associated works like ‘makeup’, playing musical instruments, designing the stage, stitching curtains and making props, all by ourselves. Despite cutting down our costs, our savings are not increasing. The only saving grace is that we get preferential treatment at public places like railway stations as people have a ‘soft corner’ for Surabhi artistes.

