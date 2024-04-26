ADVERTISEMENT

Lingering colonial mindset preventing Sanskrit’s integration into mainstream education: Dhankar

April 26, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar says Sanskrit encompassed not only religious and philosophical texts but also secular works in medicine, drama, music and science

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar presenting degree to a graduate at the third convocation of National Sanskrit University in Tirupati on Friday. Chancellor N. Gopalaswami, vice-chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi and director of IISER-Tirupati Santanu Bhattacharya are also seen.

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday called for sincere efforts to bridge the gap between the rich heritage of Sanskrit and the modern academic needs by developing innovative curricula and fostering interdisciplinary research.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering his address at the third convocation of National Sanskrit University (NSU) here, Mr. Dhankhar said Sanskrit’s integration into mainstream education is being hindered by a colonial mindset lingering in a section of modern academics that tends to dismiss Indian knowledge systems.

The Vice-President called Sanskrit the language of divinity that served as a sacred bridge in the pursuit of spirituality. “Sanskrit offers a unique solace: intellectual rigour, spiritual serenity and a deeper connection to oneself and the world,” he observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stressing the role of institutions such as NSU in the revival and propagation of Indian knowledge systems, Mr. Dhankhar called for training Sanskrit students in digital technologies so as to preserve and decipher of ancient manuscripts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said Sanskrit encompassed not only religious and philosophical texts but also secular works in medicine, drama, music and science.

NSU chancellor and former Chief Election Commissioner N. Gopalaswami, vice-chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi, director of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER-Tirupati) Santanu Bhattacharya were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Degrees and gold medals were presented to graduates and meritorious students during the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US