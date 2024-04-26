Lingering colonial mindset preventing Sanskrit’s integration into mainstream education: Dhankar

April 26, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday called for sincere efforts to bridge the gap between the rich heritage of Sanskrit and the modern academic needs by developing innovative curricula and fostering interdisciplinary research.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering his address at the third convocation of National Sanskrit University (NSU) here, Mr. Dhankhar said Sanskrit’s integration into mainstream education is being hindered by a colonial mindset lingering in a section of modern academics that tends to dismiss Indian knowledge systems.

The Vice-President called Sanskrit the language of divinity that served as a sacred bridge in the pursuit of spirituality. “Sanskrit offers a unique solace: intellectual rigour, spiritual serenity and a deeper connection to oneself and the world,” he observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stressing the role of institutions such as NSU in the revival and propagation of Indian knowledge systems, Mr. Dhankhar called for training Sanskrit students in digital technologies so as to preserve and decipher of ancient manuscripts.

He said Sanskrit encompassed not only religious and philosophical texts but also secular works in medicine, drama, music and science.

NSU chancellor and former Chief Election Commissioner N. Gopalaswami, vice-chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi, director of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER-Tirupati) Santanu Bhattacharya were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Degrees and gold medals were presented to graduates and meritorious students during the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.