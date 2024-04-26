GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lingering colonial mindset preventing Sanskrit’s integration into mainstream education: Dhankar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar says Sanskrit encompassed not only religious and philosophical texts but also secular works in medicine, drama, music and science

April 26, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar presenting degree to a graduate at the third convocation of National Sanskrit University in Tirupati on Friday. Chancellor N. Gopalaswami, vice-chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi and director of IISER-Tirupati Santanu Bhattacharya are also seen.

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar presenting degree to a graduate at the third convocation of National Sanskrit University in Tirupati on Friday. Chancellor N. Gopalaswami, vice-chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi and director of IISER-Tirupati Santanu Bhattacharya are also seen.

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday called for sincere efforts to bridge the gap between the rich heritage of Sanskrit and the modern academic needs by developing innovative curricula and fostering interdisciplinary research.

Delivering his address at the third convocation of National Sanskrit University (NSU) here, Mr. Dhankhar said Sanskrit’s integration into mainstream education is being hindered by a colonial mindset lingering in a section of modern academics that tends to dismiss Indian knowledge systems.

The Vice-President called Sanskrit the language of divinity that served as a sacred bridge in the pursuit of spirituality. “Sanskrit offers a unique solace: intellectual rigour, spiritual serenity and a deeper connection to oneself and the world,” he observed.

Stressing the role of institutions such as NSU in the revival and propagation of Indian knowledge systems, Mr. Dhankhar called for training Sanskrit students in digital technologies so as to preserve and decipher of ancient manuscripts.

He said Sanskrit encompassed not only religious and philosophical texts but also secular works in medicine, drama, music and science.

NSU chancellor and former Chief Election Commissioner N. Gopalaswami, vice-chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi, director of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER-Tirupati) Santanu Bhattacharya were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Degrees and gold medals were presented to graduates and meritorious students during the event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.