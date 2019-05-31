Likely delay in monsoon pushes seed distribution to June 10

Anticipating a delay in the arrival of the monsoon and owing to the heat, district agriculture officials have postponed the distribution of subsidised groundnut seeds to farmers from June 1 to 10.

The crop, which has seen a washout for a couple of years, is expected to be cultivated in 1.2 lakh hectares this kharif, for which 74,000 quintals of seeds would be distributed.

Officials have so far stocked 7,500 quintals of seeds. Though the price of seeds is yet to be determined, it is expected to be below ₹70 a kg. The acreage of groundnut is spread over 50 mandals in the district.

The district has so far received intermittent spells of rain in Kuppam and Palamaner mandals in the last two weeks. Western mandals have received rain in the last two days leading to damage to banana and mango plantations. On Wednesday, rain lashed Tavanampalle, Bangarupalem, Chittoor and Gudipala mandals. Farmers are deploring that gales have wreaked damage to their crops. However, other mandals have received negligible rain. This would make it difficult for them to plough fields.

Several farmers are still unsure about growing groundnut this season owing to untimely rain and lack of clarity over the schedule of distribution of seeds.

Spurious seeds

Meanwhile, Joint Director (Agriculture) Vijay Kumar has directed field officials to be alert to possible entry of spurious seeds in the market. He said as per the latest forecast, the monsoon is likely to arrive in the district in the second week of June.

Farmers' forums said seeds were not distributed keeping in mind climatic conditions. They were oftengiven seeds at the last minute.