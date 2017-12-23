Like Rome, Amaravati too can’t be built in a day!

The passing year is reflective of the sense of urgency in the corridors of power to expedite the construction of the capital city, Amaravati.

This is palpable in Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s own words, who is nudging the officials to speed up with the caveat that it should not end up as a project that lets down the people’s grand imagination of the city. Like a noted English writer had long ago said that “Rome wasn’t built in a day,” officials of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and even the Chief Minister have justified the delay in commencing the construction of the permanent seat of governance.

Nine thematic cities

Their contention, which is right to an extent, is that it is a greenfield destination with nine thematic cities spread over 217 square km, which requires a humongous effort by multiple stakeholders to virtually craft a city, as envisioned by Mr. Naidu, that makes people from around the world visit it and admire its grandeur.

But the Chief Minister, of late, is taking much time to take the project from the drawing table to the site even as the opposition parties and critics are mounting pressure on him to translate the people’s dream into a reality in the foreseeable future.

F+P designs

London-based Foster+Partners (F+P), which designed some truly iconic urban landscapes and buildings across continents, had submitted three themes for government buildings in the startup area on March 1.

This long-drawn exercise of planning reached the final stage with the Cabinet clearing the tower design for the Legislative Assembly building and a Buddhist monument prototype for the High Court.

But it is far from over, as the F+P has sought a few weeks more to give finishing touches to the designs, with which some bizarre comparisons have been made in the social media.

As regards the progress achieved so far, the CRDA claimed to have completed allotment of 59,014 returnable plots to 23,976 landowners, spread over nearly 11,000 acres.

The focus has since been laid on creation of trunk as well as Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) infrastructure by the CRDA and the Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC).

Construction of the 18.2-km seed access road from Dondapadu to Undavalli and other arterial roads are in advanced stages.

IGC distinction

Setting apart the construction of the Interim Government Complex (IGC), which is claimed to have been completed in just 192 days, a major component of the capital project that started taking shape is the government housing taken up by NCC Limited, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and Shapoorji Pallonji Company Limited (SPCL).

About 1,250 acres have been allotted for economic development activities in the city. A notice for acquiring 1,000 acres in the capital region has also been issued.

Universities such as SRM and VIT have become functional on their new campuses, setting the stage for more institutions of higher learning to foray into Amaravati.

Green hurdles

The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) purported refusal to set aside the environmental clearance given for the construction of Amaravati is being touted by the government as a vindication of its stand that the project posed no harm to the environment. The petitioners, however, argue that it is not a final verdict on the litany of charges levelled by them.

The funding by the World Bank continues to be mired in procedural delays against the backdrop of a joint forum of reputed NGOs threatening to derail the process on various grounds.

On the whole, time is certainly running out for the government to show it has achieved worthy progress before the elections, which are already appearing on the horizon.