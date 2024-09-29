Lightning kills couple in Sri Sathya Sai district

In a tragic incident, a couple was killed on the spot after being struck by lightning at Gangampalli Thanda hamlet in Gorantla mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday morning.

The couple, identified as Dasari Naik (57) and Devi Bhai (48), were on their way to the agriculture fields when lightning struck them. Their son Jagdish Naik (30) was seriously injured and shifted to the Government Hospital at Anantapur.

The police and revenue officials visited the spot and shifted the bodies to the area hospital for an autopsy. A case was registered.

