GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lightning kills couple in Sri Sathya Sai district

Updated - September 29, 2024 06:19 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, a couple was killed on the spot after being struck by lightning at Gangampalli Thanda hamlet in Gorantla mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday morning.

The couple, identified as Dasari Naik (57) and Devi Bhai (48), were on their way to the agriculture fields when lightning struck them. Their son Jagdish Naik (30) was seriously injured and shifted to the Government Hospital at Anantapur.

The police and revenue officials visited the spot and shifted the bodies to the area hospital for an autopsy. A case was registered.

Published - September 29, 2024 06:13 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.