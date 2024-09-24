GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Light to moderate rainfall recorded at a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh

Published - September 24, 2024 06:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A few places in the districts of Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari Alluri Sitharama Raju, Eluru and Krishna received light to moderate rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on September 24, Tuesday.

As per information available on the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the maximum rainfall received in the day was 43.75 mm, at Tuni in Kakinada district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the coastal districts of the State and heavy rainfall at a few places in Rayalaseema on September 24 and 25. Meanwhile, thunderstorms, accompanied with lightning and strong winds with 30-40 kmph, will prevail over isolated places in the State for the next few days until September 28, the IMD said.

The IMD said under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Central Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area has formed over Westcentral Bay of Bengal and Northwest Bay, off north Andhra-south Odisha coasts.

