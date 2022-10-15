Light to moderate rainfall likely in N. Andhra, Rayalaseema on Tuesday, Wednesday

ADVERTISEMENT

North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at many places on October 18 and 19 under the influence of cyclonic circulations in the Bay of Bengal.

On Monday, the State is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at a few places.

According to the India Meteorological Department's inference for Andhra Pradesh, a cyclonic circulation over the west-central and adjacent southwest Bay of Bengal lies along and off south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu coasts.

Another cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the north Andaman sea and neighbourhood around October 18. The cyclonic circulation would move west northwestward towards west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and becomes a low-pressure area by October 20.