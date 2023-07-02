ADVERTISEMENT

Light to heavy rains likely over Andhra Pradesh for next three days

July 02, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius recorded at Tuni

Tharun Boda

A family commuting under the harsh sun as temperatures hovered close to 40 degrees Celsius in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Many areas in Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall during the three days starting from Monday (July 3).

In a release, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director B.R. Ambedkar said that Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya and Kadapa districts are likely to receive light to heavy rainfall on Monday.

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the State recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius at Tuni, which was a departure of 6.8 degrees Celsius from normal, according to officials.

The mercury in many areas reached close to 40 degrees Celsius. They include Bapatla (40.6), Kakinada (39.6), Ongole (39.3), Jangamaheswara Puram (39.2), Vijayawada-Gannavaram (39.0), Amaravati (39.0), Kadapa (38.6) and Kavali (38.5).

