HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Light to heavy rains likely over Andhra Pradesh for next three days

Maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius recorded at Tuni

July 02, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
A family commuting under the harsh sun as temperatures hovered close to 40 degrees Celsius in Vijayawada on Sunday.

A family commuting under the harsh sun as temperatures hovered close to 40 degrees Celsius in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Many areas in Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall during the three days starting from Monday (July 3).

In a release, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director B.R. Ambedkar said that Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya and Kadapa districts are likely to receive light to heavy rainfall on Monday.

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the State recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius at Tuni, which was a departure of 6.8 degrees Celsius from normal, according to officials.

The mercury in many areas reached close to 40 degrees Celsius. They include Bapatla (40.6), Kakinada (39.6), Ongole (39.3), Jangamaheswara Puram (39.2), Vijayawada-Gannavaram (39.0), Amaravati (39.0), Kadapa (38.6) and Kavali (38.5).

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / weather / weather news

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.