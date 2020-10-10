Light to heavy rain likely in State today, tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA

10 October 2020 20:11 IST

The low-pressure area that formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea is likely to trigger spells of heavy rain at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and light to moderate rainfall at most places on October 11 and 12, according to a press release by the AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

Quoting from an analysis by the India Meteorological Department, the APSDMA stated that the low-pressure area is well-marked and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels.

It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours and move west-northwestwards and cross north A.P. coast on October 12 morning.

