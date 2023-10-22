HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Light rain likely in Andhra Pradesh under impact of depression over Bay of Bengal, says IMD

The weather system may intensify into a deep depression and move towards Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts in the next three days

October 22, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani

The depression brewing over the Bay of Bengal may not have any severe impact on on Andhra Pradesh, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, scientist S. Karuna Sagar has said.

“There may be scattered and light rainfall over the north Andhra region. No heavy rainfall is expected in the next few days due to the depression. However, its impact is likely to be felt in West Bengal and Bangladesh,” Mr. Karuna Sagar said.

A release by the IMD on October 22 (Sunday) afternoon said that the depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal had moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 6 kmph during past six hours and lay centered about 590 km south of Paradip in Odisha, 740 km south of Digha in West Bengal, and 880 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh.

The IMD said that the weather system was likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 12 hours and move northwestwards in the next 12 hours, then move north-northeastwards during the next three days towards Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts.

The IMD sounded caution to fishermen in Odisha and West Bengal against venturing into the sea from October 23 to 26. Those who have ventured into the sea must return to the coast, it said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / rains / cyclones

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.