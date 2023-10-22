Light rain likely in Andhra Pradesh under impact of depression over Bay of Bengal, says IMD

October 22, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The depression brewing over the Bay of Bengal may not have any severe impact on on Andhra Pradesh, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, scientist S. Karuna Sagar has said.

“There may be scattered and light rainfall over the north Andhra region. No heavy rainfall is expected in the next few days due to the depression. However, its impact is likely to be felt in West Bengal and Bangladesh,” Mr. Karuna Sagar said.

A release by the IMD on October 22 (Sunday) afternoon said that the depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal had moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 6 kmph during past six hours and lay centered about 590 km south of Paradip in Odisha, 740 km south of Digha in West Bengal, and 880 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh.

The IMD said that the weather system was likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 12 hours and move northwestwards in the next 12 hours, then move north-northeastwards during the next three days towards Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts.

The IMD sounded caution to fishermen in Odisha and West Bengal against venturing into the sea from October 23 to 26. Those who have ventured into the sea must return to the coast, it said.