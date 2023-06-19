HamberMenu
Light rain brings respite from soaring mercury in Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh

June 19, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
People of the district have been suffering with the mercury crossing the 40° Celsius mark continuously between June 11 and June 18

People of Vizianagaram district got the much-needed relief on Monday morning, thanks to moderate rainfall received from 4 a.m. to 7.30 a.m. They have been suffering with the mercury crossing the 40° Celsius mark continuously between June 11 and June 18.

Normally, the temperature during summer is around 36° Celsius in Vizianagaram but it has gone up to 40° Celsius this year.

The Education Department extended the half-day school for one more week as the summer heat was expected to continue for a few days more, as per the reports of the India Meteorological Department(IMD). Meanwhile, Joint Director of Agriculture Department V.T. Ramarao hoped that the agriculture activity would begin very soon in the kharif season with the onset of rains.

