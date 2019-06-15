Lifting of stay on ice factory in wildlife sanctuary irks activists

The lifting of a stay on an ice factory and cold storage within the limits of the Kolleru Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) by the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State High Court has irked environmental activists.

The ice factory, located within the +5 Contour of the Kolleru Lake in the limits of Siddapuram village in Akiveedu Mandal of West Godavari district, has been granted permission to function.

Environmental activists have taken the matter to the notice of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) constituted by the Supreme Court of India for quick action.

T. Pathanjali Sastry, an activist who petitioned the High Court for the protection of Kolleru Lake, said the Forest Department and other line departments that were party to the case had to take responsibility for the High Court lifting the stay. He said lapses by the Pollution Control Board and the Industries Department had resulted in the court favouring the party that was violating the International Ramsar Convention and the Wildlife Protection Act.

According to the details of the case, the A.P. Pollution Control Board’s Regional Office in Eluru, the West Godavari District Industries Centre and the District Town and Country Planning office at R.R. Pet granted permission to the ice factory and cold storage even though it was located within the wildlife sanctuary in August 2017.

The first to raise an objection to the ice factory was the Secretary of the Akiveedu Gram Panchayat. Subsequently, the Wildlife Division of the Forest Department headquartered in Eluru booked a case under the Wildlife Protection action with the First Class Judical Magistrate in Bhimavaram who immediately put a stay on the functioning of the ice factory.

Court order

The owner of the ice factory had filed a petition under Article 226 of the Constitution, appealing for lifting of the stay. The HC, in an initial order on December 4, 2018, warned Forest officials against taking any coercive steps and in a final order a fortnight later, lifted the stay.