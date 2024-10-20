Lifetime Achievement Award conferred on Rythu Sadhikara Samstha Executive Director Vijay Kumar and his wife for promoting natural farming

Rythu Nestham, an agriculture monthly, has selected Rythu Sadhikara Samstha’s Executive Vice Chairman T. Vijay Kumar and his wife Usha Vijay Kumar for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu presented the award to them on Sunday. The magazine’s management organised a function in connection with its 20th anniversary. Sri Muppavarapu Foundation and Rythu Nestham jointly organised the event.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu visited the stall set up by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha and observed the products grown through natural farming. He expressed his admiration for the natural farming programme being implemented by RySS. He congratulated Mr. Vijay Kumar for his dedication in promoting the Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) model not only in Andhra Pradesh but also in other States and countries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.