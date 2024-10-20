GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lifetime Achievement Award conferred on Rythu Sadhikara Samstha Executive Director Vijay Kumar and his wife for promoting natural farming

Published - October 20, 2024 07:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Rythu Nestham, an agriculture monthly, has selected Rythu Sadhikara Samstha’s Executive Vice Chairman T. Vijay Kumar and his wife Usha Vijay Kumar for the Lifetime Achievement Award. 

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu presented the award to them on Sunday. The magazine’s management organised a function in connection with its  20th anniversary. Sri Muppavarapu Foundation and Rythu Nestham jointly organised the event. 

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu visited the stall set up by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha and observed the products grown through natural farming.  He expressed his admiration for the natural farming programme being implemented by RySS. He congratulated Mr. Vijay Kumar for his dedication in promoting the Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF)  model not only in Andhra Pradesh but also in other States and countries.

Published - October 20, 2024 07:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.