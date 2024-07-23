GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Life thrown out of gear with incessant rains in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam districts

With IMD predicting heavy rainfall for the next three days, Vizianagaram district administration is taking extra care to prevent any untoward incidents; people should not stay in agriculture fields and open places, warns District Collector

Published - July 23, 2024 07:14 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Roads wearing an almost deserted look as people were forced to remain indoors on Tuesday due to the heavy downpour in Vizianagaram.

Roads wearing an almost deserted look as people were forced to remain indoors on Tuesday due to the heavy downpour in Vizianagaram.

Life of people in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam was thrown out of gear with both the districts receiving incessant rains. People were forced to remain indoors on Tuesday with heavy downpour in both districts and surrounding areas. With Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall for the next three days, the Vizianagaram district administration is taking extra care to prevent any untoward incidents.

Vizianagaram District Collector B.R. Ambedkar asked people not to stay in agriculture fields and open places, particularly near electric poles and cell towers. He said that local control rooms were arranged in all Mandal Revenue Offices (MROs) to monitor the situation and take necessary steps in case of eventuality.

Many rivers including Nagavali, Jhanjavati and several streams have been receiving huge inflows from catchment areas. Vamsadhara, Mahendra Tanaya and other rivers are receiving decent inflows for the last couple of days in Srikakulam district. The inflow of water was 5221 cusecs at Gotta Barrage and the same quantity was discharged from the barrage. As far as Madduvalasa reservoir is concerned, the inflow was 1313 cusecs, according to a press release from the government.

Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundakar directed irrigation and revenue officials to evacuate people in case of flash floods due to the incessant rains. He said that 150 acres of paddy was damaged to heavy rains in L.N. Peta area, while a causeway at Turakalakota was damaged. Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department officials were directed to take necessary steps to avoid inconvenience for the people.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.