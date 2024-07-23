Life thrown out of gear with incessant rains in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam districts

Life of people in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam was thrown out of gear with both the districts receiving incessant rains. People were forced to remain indoors on Tuesday with heavy downpour in both districts and surrounding areas. With Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall for the next three days, the Vizianagaram district administration is taking extra care to prevent any untoward incidents.

Vizianagaram District Collector B.R. Ambedkar asked people not to stay in agriculture fields and open places, particularly near electric poles and cell towers. He said that local control rooms were arranged in all Mandal Revenue Offices (MROs) to monitor the situation and take necessary steps in case of eventuality.

Many rivers including Nagavali, Jhanjavati and several streams have been receiving huge inflows from catchment areas. Vamsadhara, Mahendra Tanaya and other rivers are receiving decent inflows for the last couple of days in Srikakulam district. The inflow of water was 5221 cusecs at Gotta Barrage and the same quantity was discharged from the barrage. As far as Madduvalasa reservoir is concerned, the inflow was 1313 cusecs, according to a press release from the government.

Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundakar directed irrigation and revenue officials to evacuate people in case of flash floods due to the incessant rains. He said that 150 acres of paddy was damaged to heavy rains in L.N. Peta area, while a causeway at Turakalakota was damaged. Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department officials were directed to take necessary steps to avoid inconvenience for the people.