Life thrown out of gear for people in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam with TDP’s bandh call

September 11, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM:

The bandh call given by by The Telugu Desam Party in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, has been partial so for on Monday morning.

In spite of deployment of heavy police force at the houses of important leaders like former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, TDP District President Kimidi Nagarjuna, the leaders coordinated the bandh from early hours of Monday.

The bandh was called for after the ACB court had sent former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to 14-day remand for his alleged involvement in the A.P. Skill Development Corporation scam.

They staged protest at Vizianagaram RTC complex, preventing the movement of the vehicles. As most of the people are aware about the bandh, they did not come to the bus stand. APSRTC which anticipated damage to the vehicles did not operate buses after 6 am. Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce Secretary Ravva Srinivas said that shops and establishments remained closed on the request of TDP.

Mr.Nagarjuna who has been confined to his home in Cheepurupalli strongly deplored the deployment of police forces at his house in Cheepurupalli. He alleged that opposition parties had the right to register their protest when their leader was arrested. He said that the bandh had evoked good response voluntarily as people believed that Mr. Naidu was not involved in scam. Former Minister and Rajam in-charge Kondru Muralimohan strongly criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy for ‘misusing’ official machinery to settle scores with opposition leaders.

He said that the people would teach a lesson to ruling party in 2024 general elections as common people were also unhappy with the arrest. There were no untoward incidents in Srikakulam too.

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, former MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi, Itchapuram MLA Bendalam Ashok and others criticised the government for causing mental agony to Mr. Naidu by not allowing him to sleep for almost two days. Mr. Rammohan Naidu said that the arrest of Mr. Naidu was the beginning for the defeat of Mr. Jagan in 2024 general elections.

TDP Manyam District President Gummadi Sandhyarani said that the people’s response was good for the bandh call in all places including Saluru, Parvatipuram, Kurupam and other places. She hoped that Mr. Naidu would get bail very soon and serve the people as usual.

Parvatipuram TDP observer Boina Govindarajulu said that TDP cadre was determined to fight against the ruling party in spite of hurdles and police cases. EOM

