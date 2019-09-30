Andhra Pradesh

Life term for five in Tadipatri murder case

more-in

Five persons accused of murdering a Tadipatri resident Pasupuleti Mallikarjun on October 11, 2015, were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Gooty 6th Additional Sessions Court Judge A. Moses on Monday.

The culprits Kadapala Harikrishna, Sanjeev Kumar, Sagabala Ramanjineyulu, Nallapothula Sai Kiran, and Nallapothula Durga Prasad, were also fined ₹500 each. According to the police investigation done by Circle Inspectors Ramakrishna Reddy and Asrar Basha, key accused Kadapala Harikrishna and Mallikarjun had differences over some sand leases. They both were also close to a woman running a hotel in Tadipatri. Harikrishna allegedly did not like Mallikarjun meeting the woman and planned to murder him by taking help from four others.

Mallikarjun was called to a place close to the railway track in the town at 9.30 a.m. The convicts hit him with a boulder and later asphyxiated him with the help of belt.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 1, 2019 4:57:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/life-term-for-five-in-tadipatri-murder-case/article29560031.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY