Life of misery for brick kiln workers

Workers live in a shanty which is five feet in height, with a flimsy plastic cover serving as a roof and walls that are made of loosely arranged bricks. There is no electricity, not for a day or two, but for months.

Women bathe in green, stagnant water at an open sump.

Such are the living conditions of a group of 40 bonded labourers and their families who live at the ‘Sagar brick kiln’ at Kanumpalli Crossroad abutting NH-44 (Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway) at Garladinne mandal in Anantapur district. The workers hail from Bolangir in Odisha and were sent here several months ago by a ‘manpower supply contractor’.

There are no specified working hours. Work begins at 6 a.m., and goes on till late into the night. They barely get a few hours of sleep before waking up to get through another day’s grind.

Jiten Naik came to the brick kiln with his pregnant wife Swarna and his elderly father-in-law five months ago. Ms. Swarna gave birth to a baby 45 days ago, and now the family of four have to get by on Mr. Naik’s wages of ₹300 a week. “I hail from Khutlumanda village in Bolangir district. I was sent here by a manpower contractor who promised an advance of ₹35,000,” Mr. Naik said.

Paltry pay

Workers, however, rarely get to see the ‘advance money’ in full. They get the money only if they produce enough bricks — usually a very steep target that takes months to meet.

Workers earn ₹600 for every 1,000 bricks that they make and ₹400 for every 1,000 bricks that they transport from the field to the kiln. The workers have to carry the bricks on their head. They are not paid on a daily basis, and the wages that they are given depends on how many bricks they make per day.

They do not get any additional wages or overtime. They are usually promised an amount of ₹42,200 for a period of six months. At the end of six months, the number of bricks that they make is calculated and they are paid the promised amount only if they make 42,000 bricks. Young, elderly and infirm persons are forced to stay on the factory site.

Lack of monitoring

The ‘Sagar brick kiln’ at Kanumpalli is not registered either with the Factories Department or the Labour Department and there is none to inspect the premises. District Labour Commissioner D.V. Rangaraju said that with the introduction of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ rules, they are not authorised to inspect any factory or business establishment premises or penalise the owners for violation of rules.

Brick kiln owner Velpula Rajasekhar told The Hindu that he got the labourers after paying ₹27 lakh as advance money to manpower supplier Puran Bag in Odisha.

“How can I recover my money if the officials send these labourers back home?” asks Mr. Rajasekhar.