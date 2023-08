August 24, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KADAPA

The Second Additional District Judge in Kadapa sentenced five persons to life imprisonment for murdering a person in 2012. Nelaturi Buchirangadu, N. Rangasimha, C. Anjaneyulu, C. Venkata Subbiah and C. Palagandi were sentenced to life imprisonment, while another Buchi Rangadu was sentenced to imprisonment for three years. The five were accused of bludgeoning a person named Pothi to death in a land dispute at Duvvur.

