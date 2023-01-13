ADVERTISEMENT

Life imprisonment for 9 in murder case

January 13, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The court of Seventh Additional District Judge has awarded life imprisonment to nine persons for murdering one Ramanaiah of Velicharla village of Alluru mandal in SPSR Nellore district. A fine of ₹12,000 was imposed on them by the court on Thursday.

On a complaint from Ramanaiah’s son Kovuru Vishnu Vardhan, Nellore police probed the case swiftly and filed charge sheet against the accused Kalicheti Ramesh, who had died subsequently, Vendoti Mahesh, Kalicheti Ramakrishna, Ganta Sudhakar, Seelam Raghavulu, Padeti Sudheer, Kalicheti Ramanaiah, Kalicheti Ravi, Padeti Vijay Kumar, Sailam Kiran Kumar from Velicherla Village.

The deceased had petitioned the then Mandal Revenue Officer to remove the people of the new Velicharla village from the voters list of the old Velicharla village and add them in the Singapeta Panchayat. While he was going back on his bicycle, the assailants fatally attacked him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US