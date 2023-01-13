Life imprisonment for 9 in murder case

January 13, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - NELLORE

The court of Seventh Additional District Judge has awarded life imprisonment to nine persons for murdering one Ramanaiah of Velicharla village of Alluru mandal in SPSR Nellore district. A fine of ₹12,000 was imposed on them by the court on Thursday.

On a complaint from Ramanaiah’s son Kovuru Vishnu Vardhan, Nellore police probed the case swiftly and filed charge sheet against the accused Kalicheti Ramesh, who had died subsequently, Vendoti Mahesh, Kalicheti Ramakrishna, Ganta Sudhakar, Seelam Raghavulu, Padeti Sudheer, Kalicheti Ramanaiah, Kalicheti Ravi, Padeti Vijay Kumar, Sailam Kiran Kumar from Velicherla Village.

The deceased had petitioned the then Mandal Revenue Officer to remove the people of the new Velicharla village from the voters list of the old Velicharla village and add them in the Singapeta Panchayat. While he was going back on his bicycle, the assailants fatally attacked him.