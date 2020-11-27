Life hit as Nivar brings heavy rain to Prakasam, Nellore

ONGOLE/VIJAYAWADA

27 November 2020 03:33 IST

Six persons rescued in Chittoor district; Chief Minister reviews situation

Heavy rain pounded different parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh as the severe cyclonic storm Nivar weakened into a cyclonic storm on Thursday.

Widespread rain continued both in SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts under the influence of Nivar, which is expected to weaken further into a deep depression and later into a depression subsequently. The incessant rain threw normal life out of gear in Nellore, Gudur, Buchireddipalem and Ongole.

Weathermen predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm activity with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls likely to occur over in the region in the next 48 hours.

Advertising

Advertising

SPSR district received an average of 13.8 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours, inundating low-lying areas in Nellore city and other places, including Sulurpeta, Naidupeta, Kaligiri, Kaluvaya and Venkatagiri. Vehicular transport was hit at several places as rivers and rivulets, including Swarnamuki and Kaivalya, were in spate.

Paddy seedlings raised in 2500 hectares were submerged as also black gram crop in over 3,500 hectares in Nellore district, while standing crops in 34,000 hectares including cotton in 21,000 hectares, black gram in 4,500 hectares, paddy in 8,500 hectares were affected in Prakasam district.

Lucky escape

Tirupati Special Correspondent reports:

Six people who were stranded in floodwaters were rescued in Chittoor district on Thursday.

Two farmers stranded in gushing waters when they went to their field to check their agricultural motors, were rescued by the NDRF team from Rallavagu in Renigunta mandal.

In another incident, four persons, including three women, had a miraculous escape on Thursday when the car in which they were travelling stopped in the gushing waters of Pathuruvanka. Two police officers pushed the vehicle to safety.

Directive to officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to take all steps to contain the damage caused by Nivar.

Taking stock of the rainfall triggered by the severe cyclone, Mr. Reddy said, along with measures for rehabilitation of the affected people, officials should also assess the damage caused to crops so that the government could seek Central assistance thereafter.

Officials told Mr. Jagan that although the cyclone had crossed the Tamil Nadu coast and it's impact was gradually coming down, they continued to be alert to face any emergency.