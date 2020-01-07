Life and legacy of Ambedkar preserved in a unique way

The life and legacy of B.R. Ambedkar are preserved in a unique way in Eluru, the place where he had addressed a meeting in September 1944. The Ambedkar Centre at Vangayapalem centre has not only a life-size bronze statue of Ambedkar installed on a mound designed in the shape of Parliament, but also a library, and paintings and sketches drawn by Executive Director, AP Tourism, R. Mallikarjuna Rao.

Platinum jubilee of visit

“Ambedkar began his southern sojourn while he was Minister of Labour and began addressing meetings in Hyderabad, Chennai and other cities. He also addressed a meeting in Eluru, and to mark the platinum jubilee of his visit, our family wished to set up a memorial. With the permission of the local municipality, we have redesigned this centre as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s centre,” said Mr. Mallikarjuna Rao. The memorial was constructed by Regulla Neeraja Rani, chairperson of the Abhaya Trust, with support from G. Nirmala Rani, Assistant Commissioner, State GST and president of AP Commercial Taxes, SC & ST Employees Association, and J. Mallika Tejaswani, an US-based physician.

Mr. Rao, an ardent admirer of Ambedkar, has drawn innumerable paintings and sketches of the iconic leader. On January 3, Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Ambedkar Centre in the presence of Minister of Health Alla Kali Krishna Das, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneti Vanitha and other senior leaders during his visit to Eluru.

The day witnessed a carnival of sorts with more than 10,000 people taking part in the meeting. An ‘Ambedkar Band’ performed live music as the Chief Minister visited the memorial. The structure is drawing a large number of visitors.