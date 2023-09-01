LIC’s Insurance Week celebrations launched at Kadapa office

September 01, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - KADAPA

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) staff launched the ‘Insurance Week’ celebrations commemorating the 67th Foundation Day of the corporation, here on Friday.

“Our death claims stand at 98.6%, and maturity claims at 92.65%. It is hence the corporation has bagged sixteen prestigious awards and accolades during the last financial year,” saidr (Kadapa).

K. Giridhar inaugurated the celebrations meant to take insurance products to every doorstep. He hailed the Kadapa division as a promising market for LIC in the State. The LIC served 36 crore individuals and group policyholders across the country and achieved a market share of 72%, notwithstanding the tough competition from private players during the last 23 years, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

With an ambitious target to provide insurance products to every Indian by 2047, LIC unveiled a strategy to be adopted during this Insurance Week. Marketing Manager Syam Sundar Rao said awareness programmes would be held during this week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.