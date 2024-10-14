Licence for 3,396 liquor shops allotted through draw of lots in Andhra Pradesh

The Prohibition and Excise Department of Andhra Pradesh allotted the licences for 3,396 liquor shops in the general category through the draw of lots on Monday (October 14). The draws of lots were held under the supervision of the respective district Collectors.

As per the news Excise policy, these licences will remain valid for two years. These shops will start functioning from October 16, while the government-run shops will be closed by 5 p.m. on October 15.

As of now liquor is being sold by government-owned retail outlets. The new Excise Policy allows private parties to set up licensed liquor outlets.

In total, 89,882 applications were received for the licence of 3,396 liquor shops.

Excise Department Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena told The Hindu that several districts including NTR, Eluru, East Godavari, Guntur, Vizianagaram, West Godavari, Kurnool, Alluri Sitharama Raju, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema recorded more than 30 applications per shop. Approximately 48% of the total applications were submitted online.

Approximately 90,000 applications were received for 3,396 liquor shops, with an average of more than 26 applications per outlet. Dutring the previous allocation of liquor shops, an average of 18 applications per shop were received.

On average, more than 50 applications per shop were received for 113 outlets in NTR district. Applications were received in online and offline modes.

The digitisation of the process and stringent enforcement measures improved the transparency during the exercise and ensured a more controlled and efficient system, Mr. Meena observed.

The data reflects a significant upward trend in the number of applications and total revenue generated from applications and licence fees.

Despite a reduction in the number of shops from 4,380 in the 2015-2017 cycle to 3,396 in 2024-2026 cycle, the total revenue surged. Applications increased from 65,208 in 2015-2017 cycle to 89,882 in 2024-2026 cycle, registering a growth of 38%.

Revenue increased

The government generated ₹225 crore from 65,208 applications in 2015-2017 cycle and ₹422 crore from 76,329 applications in 2017-2019 cycle. The government generated ₹1,798 crore for the 2024-2026 cycle, with a staggering increase of 700% from 2015.

Mr. Meena said the combined revenue from applications fee and licence fee stood at ₹2,772 crore in 2015-2017, ₹1422 crore in 2017-2019, which increased to ₹6,384 crore in 2024-2026.

“These figures highlight the success of policy measures that have enhanced the revenue by attracting more applications and increasing the value of licences, even with fewer retail outlets,” he added.