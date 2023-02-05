LIC unions urge Congress to drop proposed protest over investments in Adani Group

February 05, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KADAPA

The various unions representing the employees of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) have appealed to the Congress to drop its agitation proposed to be staged on February 6 (Monday) in front of the LIC offices, reiterating that its policyholders’ funds are safe.

The Joint Front of LIC Unions (Kadapa division) stated that the general public as well as political parties were expressing concern over the safety of the money belonging to the small investors and policyholders, in the wake of the report published by American short-seller Hinderburg Research.

As the organisation’s ‘responsible representative’ in the know of things, the unions came forward to throw light on the situation in a bid to put the record straight and also to allay the misapprehensions. While demanding the Union Government to initiate an impartial probe into the claims made by Hindenburg, the press release, co-signed by the president and general secretary respectively of Federation of Class I Officers Associations P. Yella Reddy and J. Chandrapal, National Federation of Insurance Field Workers of India (NFIFWI) I. Srinivasulu Reddy and A. Rajasekhar, All India Insurance Employees Association (AIIEA) Avadhanam Srinivas and A. Raghunatha Reddy, said they would oppose any move by political parties that could harm the public sector enterprises or derail the economy.

LIC of India, being under the purview of Parliament, makes its decisions through its investment board and all key decisions are subject to review by the regulatory bodies. LIC has not incurred any loss on its investments made in Adani company, and the losses, if any, are purely notional, as the shares have not been sold at all,” the unions clarified.

The unions reiterated that LIC was a long-term buyer investing its funds carefully with the policyholders’ interests in view. They recalled that all eyes were on the corporation when it purchased shares of ONGC and IDBI Bank in the past, but had earned profits then, thanks to its long-term vision.

The joint front said that the agitation planned by the Congress, with an ‘unfounded accusation of irregularities’, could harm the organisation and requested the national party to go for a rethink on the issue.