LIC to identify, develop ‘Bima Grams’

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has come forward to develop villages that subscribe for 100 policies into ‘Bima Grams’.

As part of the Insurance Week celebrations, the staff took out a rally and formed a human chain. Senior Divisional Manager D.R.K.R.M. Sivaram said the LIC would take care of such villages by spending ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh on their infrastructure. The corporation had fixed a target of identifying and developing 100 such Bima Grams in the current financial year.

The official appealed to the unemployed youth to join the LIC workforce as rural/city career agent and work for a stipend to finally transform into agents.