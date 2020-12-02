LIC staff show solidarity with protesting farmers

Employees of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) staged a demonstration at Lakshmipuram in Guntur on Tuesday, expressing solidarity with farmers protesting in the national capital.

Addressing the gathering, Insurance Corporation Employees' Union (ICEU) divisional vice-president S. Prasad and joint secretary V.V.K. Suresh said the new farm Bills passed in Parliament in a hurried manner were detrimental to farmers who constitute the economy’s backbone. The Bills would leave farmers at the mercy of the corporate sector, they said.

They demanded that the Central government repeal the Acts and make Minimum Support Prices (MSP) a legally enforceable right as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.

ICEU leaders N. Bangaru Babu, Y. Ratna Raju, K. Nageswara Rao, M. Rajeswara Rao, P.M. Ravi Kumar and Ch. Madhu Bala were among those present.