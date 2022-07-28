 LIC staff plant saplings across Kadapa division

July 28, 2022 19:55 IST

Commemorating the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, staff of the LIC of India have taken up a tree plantation drive across Kadapa division on Thursday.

At a programme held at the divisional office complex here, as part of LIC’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiative, senior divisional manager K. Giridhar launched the drive, during which 400 saplings were planted across the division.

Likening LIC to a mammoth tree, he said the company, having grown with a wider canopy with its roots firmly entrenched in the ground, would immensely benefit the policyholders and employees alike. He said the company was moving towards becoming a paperless office, thus saving a number of trees in future.