LIC sports event begins in Kadapa

Published - August 28, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

The two-day Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India’s South Central Zonal carrom and chess selection trials 2024-25 began at the divisional headquarters in Kadapa on Wednesday.

Senior Divisional Manager G.K.R.V. Ravikumar formally inaugurated the event, in which eighty players from across the zone comprising of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka will particpate. Sports promotion committee member J. Suresh recalled the developments taking place in the global arena of chess. Winners of the zonal-level will be selected to participate in the national-level tournament.

International carrom player Apurva administered the pledge to the players. Zonal sports promotion board member D.Y.S.Y. Sarma, chief referee Jaleel, chief arbiter Uday Kumar Naidu were among the participants.

