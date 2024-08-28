GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LIC sports event begins in Kadapa

Published - August 28, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

The two-day Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India’s South Central Zonal carrom and chess selection trials 2024-25 began at the divisional headquarters in Kadapa on Wednesday.

Senior Divisional Manager G.K.R.V. Ravikumar formally inaugurated the event, in which eighty players from across the zone comprising of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka will particpate. Sports promotion committee member J. Suresh recalled the developments taking place in the global arena of chess. Winners of the zonal-level will be selected to participate in the national-level tournament.

International carrom player Apurva administered the pledge to the players. Zonal sports promotion board member D.Y.S.Y. Sarma, chief referee Jaleel, chief arbiter Uday Kumar Naidu were among the participants.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.