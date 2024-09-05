GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LIC employees take out rally in Kadapa

Published - September 05, 2024 08:47 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
LIC employees taking out a rally in Kadapa on Thursday, marking the ‘Insurance Week’ celebrations.

Employees of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) divisional headquarters took out a rally across the city on Thursday, marking the ‘Insurance Week’ celebrations.

Senior Divisional Manager G.K.R.V. Ravikumar, while flagging off the rally, called the LIC as a giant that could never be defeated by any competitor in the insurance market. With an impressive 70 percent market share, LIC remains unbeatable and with 98.4 percent settlement of claims, it has become a reliable partner for the policyholders,” he said.

The employees vowed to keep up with the times by acquiring new technology, modern skills, while still retaining the traditional brand name. The employees appealed to the public to make use of schemes such as Jeevan Utsav, Jeevan Dhara-II, Jeevan Shanti and Nivesh Plus.

