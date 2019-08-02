LIC employees plan protest against disinvestment

The All India LIC Employees’ Federation (AILICEF) has appealed to citizens, policyholders and the huge force of 12 lakh agents to create public awareness on the inherent dangers behind the Centre’s proposal to divest its holding in the LIC of India and going for public listing.

In a call to the employees of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka to stage demonstration across the country on August 2 (Friday) to register their protest against the reported move, the federation’s South Central Zonal president P. Mahesh and secretary V. Raghunathan said the decision had caused unrest among the employees who had been working without a wage revision due from 2017 and the denial of upward revision to pensioners.

“For a company that has recorded a splendid performance in the midst of stiff competition by netting a revenue of ₹5.60 lakh crore (on March 31, 2019) and an asset value of ₹31.11 lakh crore, the government has come up with a befitting ‘reward’ called divestment,” he said.

The union leaders said the company and its employees firmly believed in the slogan ‘people’s money is for people’s welfare’ and warned that any attempt to systematically weaken their ‘beloved’ organisation would be acted upon in an appropriate manner.