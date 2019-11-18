Library science graduates urge govt. to conduct recruitment

Members of Andhra Pradesh Library Professionals Association staged a protest demanding that the State government conduct recruitment for them, in the city on Sunday.

Led by leaders of Andhra Pradesh Unemployed Joint Action Committee, nearly 50-odd library graduates from all 13 districts of the State participated in the protest that was held outside Sarvotham Library near Benz Circle.

Protesters squatted on the road shirtless, holding dinner plates made of leaves to symbolise their poor financial condition due to being unemployed. They held placards reading slogans such as ‘We want justice’ and ‘Jobs for Library Science’.

“The notification for recruitment of candidates who have completed Library Science courses has not been released in the last 12 years. We were denied entry even in the recent Village Sachivalayam posts after verification of certificates,” said Samayam Hemanth Kumar, State president of the committee.

‘Lame excuses’

“Candidates with certificates in B.Com, M.Com and MBA courses who had applied for ward welfare and development secretary posts, were rejected after verification of certificates, with authorities citing lame excuses that their courses did not come under ‘humanities’,” Mr. Hemanth Kumar alleged.

The protesters said that it was unfortunate that the Library Science graduates had to take to the roads during the National Library Week celebrations. Stating that around 10,000 candidates from across the State were waiting for jobs, they also demanded that the State government increase the age bar for recruitment to the posts from the existing 42 years to 46 years.

The protest was led by association leaders Ummadi Mahesh, Appikonda Eswar Rao, Rojamani, Murghaya, P. Eswar Rao, Tirupati Rao, Pandu and others.