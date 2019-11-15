‘Libraries played key role in freedom struggle’

Libraries played an extremely important role in the struggle for India’s independence, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said at the inauguration of the 52nd National Library Celebrations Week held in the city.

At the Tagore Memorial Library, where the inauguration was held, Mr. Vishnu said that he felt honoured to be part of the celebrations that are held alongside the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister.

“People must take this occasion to celebrate the sacrifices of greats like Iyyanki Venkata Ramanaiah and P. Nagabhushanam, who revolutionised the library movements across the country and the State,” Mr. Vishnu said.

Joint Collector-II K. Mohan Kumar, who is also the in-charge of the Krishna District Library Association, said that a library is a temple of knowledge and that students should utilise its resources to gain knowledge and use it to evolve as good human beings.

Krishna District Library Association secretary M.V.D.T. Nagesh, and K. Madhusudhan Raj of the Andhra Pradesh Library Workers Association were present.