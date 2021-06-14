Andhra Pradesh

LHS work completed in record time

A Limited Height Subway (LHS) was inserted in record time of just four hours, between Nellimarla and Garividi stations, in the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Section of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway.

Heavy machinery comprising six heavy duty excavators and three heavy duty cranes, and contractual workforce were utilised to to place the 10 segments by cut and cover method, as part of the LHS work.

The track was removed with the help of cranes, and earth work was started from both sides. Base slabs and prefabricated boxes were placed using heavy duty cranes, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

The activity of earthwork for starting the placement of boxes took one hour and placement of 10 boxes took two hours. The block was completed in four hours under the supervision of Senior Divisional Engineer Pradeep Yadav and Senior Divisional Engineer (East) Rajiv Kumar under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava.


